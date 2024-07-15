Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Drops By 20.1%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SGBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.34. 12,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Safe & Green has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 233.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

