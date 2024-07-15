Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Drops By 36.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of RNECF remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
