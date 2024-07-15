Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Drops By 36.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,377,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RNECF remained flat at $20.36 during trading hours on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

