Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Rises By 100.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RWWI remained flat at $19.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.84 million during the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 133.71%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

About Rand Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

