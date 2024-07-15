Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Increases By 94.8%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Psyence Biomedical Trading Down 5.8 %

PBM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 135,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. Psyence Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Get Psyence Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Psyence Biomedical

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.