Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expands By 26.1%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 5,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Persimmon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

