Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rises By 16.6%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 471,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

