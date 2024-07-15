Short Interest in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Rises By 17.0%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Trading Up 17.9 %

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $20.00. 12,485,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

