Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 25.0%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. 78,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,929. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

