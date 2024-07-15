Short Interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Decreases By 17.1%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $27,883,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,813.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 567,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Frontline by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,086. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Frontline has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.71%.

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

