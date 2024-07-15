Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Decreases By 28.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Friday. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

