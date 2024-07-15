Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Decreases By 28.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,390.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTMLF remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Friday. 969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
