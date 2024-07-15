Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Rises By 36.1%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,400 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 935,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

