Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 40.8%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,605,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 4,690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,403.3 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.