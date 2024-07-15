Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Drops By 14.3%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

CARCY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 17,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

