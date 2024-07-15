Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Declines By 11.9%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. 40,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,991. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

