Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Increases By 56.1%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 328,100 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALAR opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $204.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alarum Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

