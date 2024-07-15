Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
