Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

