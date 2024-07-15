SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SEP Acquisition Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEPA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. SEP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About SEP Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEP Acquisition
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.