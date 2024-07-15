SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEP Acquisition Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. SEP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

