Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,568 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.47% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

ESGD traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 146,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,523. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

