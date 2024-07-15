Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,508 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,508 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.64. 404,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,091. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

