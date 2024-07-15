Sei Investments Co. Sells 118 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Pool worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.4 %

Pool stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.04. 475,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.