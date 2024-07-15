Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,767. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

