Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ROL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,436. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

