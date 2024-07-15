Sei Investments Co. Has $32.83 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $32,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 185,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

