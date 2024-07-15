Sei Investments Co. Has $100.40 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $100,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.08. 4,434,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,964. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

