Sei Investments Co. Buys 83,958 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of DoorDash worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,150 shares of company stock valued at $62,473,676. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $105.65. 3,661,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

