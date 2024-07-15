Sei Investments Co. Buys 76,032 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.92% of FormFactor worth $68,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FormFactor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. 553,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

