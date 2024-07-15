Sei Investments Co. Acquires 568,672 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 158.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $63,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

