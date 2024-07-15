Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.48.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$154,035.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

