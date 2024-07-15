Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 486,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 236,987 shares.The stock last traded at $33.22 and had previously closed at $33.49.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,393 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 278,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 280,271 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

