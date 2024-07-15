Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.73

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 54171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

