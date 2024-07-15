Sanctum Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.09 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for $188.66 or 0.00297034 BTC on major exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $298.40 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,581,647 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,582,805.87687156. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 184.89086034 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $8,973,568.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

