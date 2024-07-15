Royal Bank of Canada Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $29.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 264,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,732,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.