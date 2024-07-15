Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.