Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
