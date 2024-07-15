Robert W. Baird Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

