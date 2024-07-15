REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEPI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.83. 150,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,843. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $57.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1498 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

