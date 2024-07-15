Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:REGCP opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
Regency Centers Company Profile
