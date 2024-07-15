Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,800,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,941.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 458,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 435,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

