Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $603,000 Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

CleanSpark Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,243,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,797,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

