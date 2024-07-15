Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,392,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

