Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.28. 4,133,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

