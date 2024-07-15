Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Recruit Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS RCRUY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,360,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Recruit has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.25.
Recruit Company Profile
