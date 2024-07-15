Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 32.0% in June

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,769. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

