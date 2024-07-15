Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.86 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $65.86 million and $7.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

