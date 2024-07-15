Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.75. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 71.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

