Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $72.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 405,533 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

