PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

