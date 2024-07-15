PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.