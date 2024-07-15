Proton Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and $1.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,208,672,907 coins and its circulating supply is 26,133,036,348 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

