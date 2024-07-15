Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $239.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.50.

Progressive stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

