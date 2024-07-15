Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,068 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.31. 5,129,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.