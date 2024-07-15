Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FVAL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,823. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $820.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.